Golf-Kim claims match play championship over Ariya
May 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Kim Sei-young of South Korea held off Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand for a 1-up victory in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament on Sunday in Mexico City.
Aug 21 Candie Kung shot an eight-under 64 to charge into a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Vancouver on Friday.
The Taiwanese-American birdied three of her last four holes in a bogey-free round to jump to an 11-under total, two shots clear of Lydia Ko and Karine Icher.
The 34-year-old Kung, who rolled in six birdies and an eagle, burst onto the LPGA tour with a three-win season in 2003 but has only won once since, in 2008.
First-round leader Icher shot a 70 to reach nine-under while teenage sensation Ko fired a 68.
Ko, who won at Vancouver Golf Club as a 15-year-old in 2012, made a pair of birdies on each nine of a steady round.
China's Lin Xiyu shot 66 to be outright fourth at eight-under.
World number three Stacy Lewis looms at six-under, with Suzann Pettersen another two strokes adrift.
Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson, fresh off her maiden LPGA win at the Cambia Portland Classic which secured her tour membership, struggled through a 75 after her opening round of 70 but just made the cut at one-over.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)
May 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Kim Sei-young of South Korea held off Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand for a 1-up victory in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament on Sunday in Mexico City.
May 7 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2148 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1852 3. (3) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1826 4. (4) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1496 5. (7) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1341 6. (5) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1201 7. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1192 8. (8) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1069 9. (32) Brian Harman (U.S.) 1040 10. (9) Justin Rose (Britain) 980 11. (10) Brendan