April 3 World number one Lydia Ko became the youngest player to win two LPGA major championships when she birdied the par-five 18th to clinch the ANA Inspiration by one stroke in Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday.

For the 18-year-old, South Korean-born Kiwi, who closed with a three-under 69 at the Mission Hills Country Club to finish at 12-under-par 276, the win marked her second successive major title after winning the Evian Championship last year.

Britain's Charley Hull (69) and South Korea's Chun In-gee (70) finished a stroke back. Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (71) led late but bogeyed the final three holes to finish two strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)