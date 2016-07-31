WOBURN, England, July 31 Ariya Jutanugarn banished the memories of a late collapse earlier this year as she became the first Thai golfer to win a major championship by taking the Ricoh Women's British Open title on Sunday.

The 20-year-old missed out on major glory when she dropped shots at each of the last three holes after leading by two strokes with three to play at the ANA Inspiration in California in April.

The big-hitting Thai made amends at Woburn, though. Ariya went into the final round holding a two-shot lead and a closing level-par 72 left her three clear of the field on 272, 16 under.

Playing partner Lee Mi-rim of South Korea (73) and American Mo Martin (70) shared second place while Stacy Lewis of the U.S. also carded a 70 to take fourth spot on 277. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)