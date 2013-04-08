Inbee Park of South Korea poses with her trophy after winning the Kraft Nabisco Championship LPGA golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

South Korea's Inbee Park won the Kraft Nabisco Championship by four strokes on Sunday after shooting a final round 69 to secure her second major title.

Overnight leader Park birdied her first two holes and was never threatened at California's Mission Hills Country Club where she finished the tournament with a 15-under total of 273, well clear of second-placed compatriot Ryu So-yeon.

American Lizette Salas started the round three strokes behind 2008 U.S. Open champion Park but double-bogeyed the first hole and tumbled to a seven-over 79.

"Well, that made my day much easier, that's for sure," Park told reporters of the opening hole. "I holed a long one on the first hole, and a birdie start is always a good thing so that gave me a lot of confidence."

Ryu surged up the leaderboard with a 65 to finish outright second on 11 under par, while Norway's Suzann Pettersen and Swede Caroline Hedwall tied for third two strokes further back.

Seven-times major winner Karrie Webb was six-under to tie for fifth at the tournament where she earned her last major triumph in 2006.

Park's win is her second of the season and moves her to No. 2 in the world, behind Stacy Lewis.

"I've seen Inbee do this before," said Lewis, who finished in a disappointing tie for 32nd at one-under. "When she rolls it, you just can't beat her. She's the best putter on tour." (Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom/Peter Rutherford)