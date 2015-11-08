South Korean Ahn Sun-ju clinched her maiden LPGA Tour title after prevailing in a three-way playoff at the co-sanctioned Toto Japan Classic on Sunday.

The 28-year-old birdied the first hole of the sudden-death shootout to edge out compatriot Lee Ji-hee and American Angela Stanford to claim what was also her 20th title on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Ahn carded a final round five-under 67 to join Lee (66) and Stanford (67) at the top with identical totals of 16-under 200 at the Kintestsu Kashikojima Country Club.

Second round leader Jenny Shin carded 70 to finish one stroke behind the leading trio, while Thai Ariya Jutanugarn returned the week's best round (64) to finish fifth at 14 under.

Ahn, who turned professional in 2010, became the third non-member of the U.S.-based circuit to win an LPGA event this season, following victories by compatriot Chun In-gee and Canada's Brooke Henderson.

The Canadian was granted full membership immediately after her August triumph in Portland while U.S. Open winner Chun plies her trade on the LPGA of Korea Tour.

