France's Perrine Delacour heads into Sunday's final round of the Kingsmill Championship with a one-stroke lead over American Alison Lee after shooting a four-under 67 in Saturday's third round.

Delacour ended her round in style with three birdies on the last five holes, including the par-four 18th.

The 21-year-old has yet to win on the LPGA Tour in 20 starts and missed the cut in her two other tournaments in the United States so far this year.

She said she would draw on her experience in the Girls British Open Amateur in Sunday's final round at Williamsburg, Virginia.

“When I won the British Amateur, I didn't have the game to win, so I just play every match and win every match, and at the end I win the tournament,” Delacour told reporters. “So I try to do the same tomorrow.”

Lee had enjoyed a four-stroke lead but saw that disintegrate down the stretch as she made a bogey on the par-four 16th and a double bogey on the par-three 17th.

"I felt like I hit a couple decent strokes,” Lee said. “I just misread it. Especially coming down I think 15, 16, 17, I hit strokes that I thought were good, but it didn't turn out as well. I'm pretty sure that four‑putt on 17 will come back to haunt me.

"I'm just glad I finished under par today and just looking forward to tomorrow.”

American Paula Creamer carded an impressive 66 to move to two strokes off the lead along with South Korean Ryu So-yeon and Australia's Minjee Lee.

“My putter was hot and I gave myself some really good looks for par, even thought I had to save them," Creamer said. "It was a crazy back nine, that's for sure.”

Creamer had 23 putts, including three long putts for birdie on the back nine, including a 15-and 30-footer.

