Australia's Minjee Lee will have to wait until Monday for the chance to close out her first LPGA tournament win after the final round of the Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia was hit by a lengthy rain delay.

The 18-year-old from Perth, a former world number one amateur, was in blistering form on Sunday, making six birdies and just one bogey before a superb eagle on the par-five 15th extended her lead to four strokes.

American Alison Lee was the closest challenger on two-under through 14 holes.

A group of five players are six strokes behind Lee including overnight leader Perrine Delacour of France, who made three bogeys in her opening six holes.

