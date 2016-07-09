July 9 World number one Lydia Ko moved a step closer to a third major championship victory by seizing a one-shot lead after the third round of the U.S. Women's Open on Saturday in San Martin, California.

New Zealander Ko broke clear of a congested leaderboard when she struck a superb wedge to 12 feet at the par-five last and coolly sank the birdie putt to card a two-under 70 on a blustery day at CordeValle Golf Club.

That left the 19-year-old at seven-under 209, a stroke in front of South Koreans Park Sung-hyun (74) and 2009 champion Ji Eun-hee (70).

Park, the second-round leader, had been two ahead with 10 holes to play but double-bogeyed the ninth and failed to make up ground after the turn on a challenging course running firm and fast in bright sunshine. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)