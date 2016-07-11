July 10 American Brittany Lang won her first major title in dramatic fashion at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday after her playoff opponent, Anna Nordqvist, was assessed a two-stroke penalty for grounding a club in a bunker.

Following a video review by United States Golf Association officials, Swede Nordqvist was penalised for her actions in a fairway bunker on the second extra hole, the par-four 17th, where her five-iron lightly grazed the sand on her takeaway.

Lang, whose only previous LPGA win came at the 2012 Manulife Financial Classic, ended up winning the three-hole aggregate playoff after making three consecutive pars.

The duo had ended the final round on six-under-par 282, Nordqvist firing a five-under 67 while Lang closed with a four-birdie 71 at CordeValle Golf Club in the third of the year's five major championships.

South Korean Park Sung-hyun, the second-round leader, bogeyed the par-five last for a 74 to share third place at four under with compatriots Amy Yang (74) and Ji Eun-hee (74) and New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko (75).

Ko, at 19 aiming to become the youngest golfer to win three major titles, had been two strokes clear with 12 holes to play but her round unravelled with bogeys at the eighth, 12th and 14th, and a damaging double-bogey at the ninth. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)