Park In-bee of South Korea hits off the ninth fairway during the first round of the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

SINGAPORE Free of the burden that comes with the world number one ranking, South Korea's Park In-bee is looking forward to a more relaxed year on the LPGA Tour that she hopes will lead to an elusive British Open title.

The 26-year-old world number two was displaced by 17-year-old New Zealander Lydia Ko at the top of the rankings in January and Park was hoping to reap the benefits of being away from the pressures pole position brought.

"I let Lydia have my number one spot earlier this year so if I can capture that back at some point that would be a very good," Park told reporters on Wednesday.

"But I'm just going to try and have fun out here and not worry about so many numbers or so many stats or things like that it is enjoying it that is the most important thing.

"I've been in number one spot and number two spot before and it's a lot more relaxing position. You don't have as much pressure as number one and people expect a little bit less than you than being in number one spot."

Park will tee it up on Thursday at the HSBC Women's Champions event in Singapore, her fourth event of the year after shaking off the rust with three opening top 13 finishes. A strong start for some but not the five-times major winner.

"I have started the last couple of seasons really good by winning the first tournament and finishing second the last two years so compared to that its a little bit of a slow start but there are so many tournaments to play."

The main one of those on Park's radar is the July 30-Aug. 2 British Open at Turnberry in Scotland, which would be the fourth leg in her bid to win all five majors.

Park has finished in the top 10 four times in the last five years at the British Open and she said pressure had played a part down the years, reaffirming her goal to relax in 2015.

"Every British Open I have played the last couple of years I have had a lot of pressure on myself so this year my main goal will be to get the pressure off a little bit and just playing like a normal tournament.

"I like the links golf style. I like the wind and the challenge there so hopefully I can hold the trophy there."

(Editing by Julian Linden)