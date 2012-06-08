June 8 South Korean Grace Park, winner of the
2004 Kraft Nabisco major championship, announced her retirement
from golf on Friday after the second round of the LPGA
Championship.
The 33-year-old Park, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour who
won the Vare Trophy for low scoring average in 2004, had battled
injuries later in her career.
"I've had a wonderful career out here," Park, 33, told Golf
Channel after her second successive round of three-over 75 at
Locust Hill Country Club in the year's second women's major.
"I've had my ups and downs. I've had my surgeries. Honestly,
it's not turning around and I'm ready to try new things. Ready
for a new phase in life.
Park, who moved to the United States from South Korea at age
12 and was named the College Player of the Year while at Arizona
State University, has not won an event in eight years and said
dealing with injuries had been a great frustration.
"It's my own fault for not taking care of my body," said
Park, who is planning on getting married. "I struggled with back
pains since I was a junior golfer but never really dealt with it
until I had to go through two surgeries and three years off on
tour."
