June 9 Inbee Park of South Korea and Catriona Matthew of Britain headed to a sudden-death playoff at the LPGA Championship on Sunday after finishing the 36-hole final day of the major tied at five-under-par 283.

Park bogeyed the last to complete a final-round 75, while Matthew fired a 68 to finish on 283.

