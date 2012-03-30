March 29 Leading first-round scores from the
Kraft Nabisco Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in
Rancho Mirage, California on Thursday (par-72, U.S. unless
stated):
66 Amy Yang (South Korea) 66
67 Lindsey Wright (Australia) 67
68 Yani Tseng (Taiwan) 68
69 Kang Haeji (South Korea) 69
Paula Creamer
Seo Hee-kyung (South Korea)
Yoo Sun-young (South Korea)
Katherine Hull (Australia)
Jodi Ewart (Britain)
Nicole Castrale
70 Candie Kung (Taiwan) 70
Cydney Clanton
Kim In-kyung (South Korea)
Vicky Hurst
Pak Se-ri (South Korea)
Han Hee-won (South Korea)
Julieta Granada (Paraguay)
71 Park In-bee (South Korea) 71
Sandra Gal (Germany)
Ji Eun-hee (South Korea)
Cristie Kerr
Karrie Webb (Australia)
Ai Miyazato (Japan)
Wendy Ward
Momoko Ueda (Japan)
Kim Ha-neul (South Korea)
Sarah Kemp (Australia)
*Jaye Marie Green
*Charley Hull (Britain)
Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand)
Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)
Selected others:
72 Shin Ji-yai (South Korea) 72
Suzann Pettersen (Norway)
73 Michelle Wie 73
Morgan Pressel
74 Stacy Lewis 74
76 Brittany Lincicome 76
* denotes amateur
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)