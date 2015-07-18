July 18 South Korean Jang Ha-na's overnight lead of two strokes was preserved when the weather-delayed second round of the Marathon Classic was completed at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio on Saturday morning.

LPGA Tour rookie Jang, still bothered by a back injury that has her finishing her golf swing with one arm, had fired a bogey-free four-under 67 on Friday to set the tournament pace at nine-under 133.

Fellow Korean Q Baek, who clinched her first LPGA title at last year's LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship, was alone in second after carding a matching 67.

Fifty-four players were yet to finish the round when play was halted late on Friday due to a threat of lightning and of those, Taiwan's Yani Tseng made the biggest move on Saturday.

The former world number one birdied her last two holes, the par-five 17th and 18th, to shoot a 65 and finish three shots off the pace at six under.

Level with Tseng were China's Shanshan Feng (67), Australian Sarah Kemp (69), Dewi Claire Schreefel of the Netherlands (68) and American Angela Stafford (68).

Six players were knotted at five under, including top-ranked South Korean Park In-bee (67) and New Zealand's world number two Lydia Ko (66).

Park and Ko were among those who had to complete the second round on Saturday and they both recorded a birdie in their final four holes to edge up the leaderboard.

