Anna Nordqvist used back-to-back birdies from the 16th to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by one shot over Christel Boeljon of the Netherlands and cap a happy Swedish Mother's Day on Sunday in Galloway, New Jersey.

Nordqvist came to the par-five 18th with a two-shot lead, thanks to a botched birdie putt from less than two feet by Boeljon, and won despite a bogey at the last.

The Swede posted a two-under-par 69 for a 54-hole total of eight-under 205 on the Bay Course at the windy Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club just inland from Atlantic City.

"It's actually Mother's Day in Sweden today, and my mom is here," Nordqvist told the Golf Channel after getting sprayed with champagne on the 18th green. "So, Happy Mother's Day, mom. I couldn't ask for any better present for her."

It was Nordqvist's fifth career LPGA victory and her third win in 15 months following victories last year at the Honda event in Thailand and in California's Kia Classic.

Boeljon, seeking her first LPGA win after three wins on the European tour, finished with a 68 for a combined 206.

Despite showing steely nerves throughout the final round, she missed an easy opportunity to keep the pressure on the Swede by rolling her short birdie putt at 18 over the right edge.

American Morgan Pressel, who lead by one shot after the first two rounds, wobbled with a bogey at the sixth followed by a double-bogey at the next to register a 73 and share third place with American rookie Kelly Shon (70) on five-under 208.

Pressel, 27, was seeking her first LPGA win since 2008.

Five players were bunched another stroke back on four-under including world number two Park In-bee of South Korea and Australian Karrie Webb.

Nordqvist has been building toward a victory.

"I've been playing really solid all year but haven't had the win until today," she said. "It was really tough this week. Today was very windy. So I'm very proud of myself."

