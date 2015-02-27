Feb 27 World number three Stacy Lewis fired an error-free eight-under-par 64 in the second round of the women's Thailand Open on Friday to take a three-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour event.

The 30-year-old American, who finished in the top five in the last three editions of the tournament, sunk four birdies each on the front and back nines at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi.

Lewis moved to 14 under par, her game showing no ill-effects from a lack of practice caused by the late arrival of her clubs due to an airline error.

South Korean Amy Yang was second on 11 under after a round of 66, including an eagle three on the 10th.

There were four players tied for third place on eight under, including 2013 runner-up and local favourite Ariya Jutanugarn. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)