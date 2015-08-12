KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 12 The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the second of the year's five majors on the LPGA Tour, will be played in Illinois in both 2017 and 2018, the PGA of America announced on Wednesday.

Olympia Fields Country Club in suburban Chicago will stage the 2017 tournament, while Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, located less than 60 miles (96 km) away, will host the following year.

It will be the first time any of the LPGA majors has been played in the Chicago area since three U.S. Women's Opens were held in the region between 1974 and 2000.

"Both Olympia Fields Country Club and Kemper Lakes Golf Club are well-versed in major championship golf," PGA of America president Derek Sprague said on the eve of this week's men's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

"We believe that both will build off each other's momentum and deliver two magnificent championships befitting a world-class destination like Chicago."

South Korea's Park In-bee won this year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship by five shots after closing with a 68 at the undulating Westchester Country Club in Harrison, New York.

Next year's championship will be played at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.