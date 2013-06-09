June 9 Park Inbee of South Korea won the LPGA Championship in a sudden death playoff against Catriona Matthew of Britain on Sunday, giving her victories in the first two women's major championships of the year.

Park won on the third hole of the playoff at Locust Hill Country Club outside Rochester, New York, with a birdie on the par-four 18th hole after both parred the first two sudden-death holes.

The two golfers, who tied at five-under-par 283 after regulation, played 39 holes in a marathon finishing day at the weather-delayed championship, playing the third and fourth rounds on Sunday and then the three-hole playoff. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)