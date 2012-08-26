WELLINGTON Aug 27 Lydia Ko's victory in the Canadian Women's Open on Sunday was the "most significant" event in New Zealand women's golf according to the governing body in her homeland.

Ko, 15, shot a five-under 67 to win by three strokes and become the youngest winner on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour.

"No New Zealand woman has ever won on the LPGA tour before and in terms of significant golfing achievements this is probably the most significant by a New Zealand female golfer," New Zealand Golf (NZG) chief executive Dean Murphy said in a telephone interview from Auckland.

"It's not unexpected, but she does just dazzle us every time she plays. To win on the LPGA Tour, against a quality field is just a stunning achievement. We are so delighted."

Murphy said a NZG conference for golf club managers had been interrupted as people huddled around computers watching Ko's progress over the Internet. He said he expected her victory would give the sport an enormous boost.

"This should be an enormous story. It should do wonders for golf for the profile, and to encourage young girls into golf," Murphy added.

"They have seen what Lydia has done and (to think that) any Kiwi girl can do that is inspiring. But this is a very big deal for us and should do wonders for the profile of golf."

The victory in Vancouver is the second professional tournament win for Ko.

She became the youngest golfer to win a professional event at the New South Wales Open in January, aged 14, eclipsing the mark set by Japan's Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years and eight months when he won a tournament on the Japan Golf Tour.

Ko, the world's top ranked amateur, won the U.S. Amateur championship earlier this month, though Murphy said she was not in any hurry to turn professional.

"She has got a very solid plan. She wants to keep developing. Keep being a 15-year old and in a couple of years time the pathway will wend its way to professionalism," Murphy said.

"She is very set in what she wants to do and we're right there to support her.

"The idea is to get her to play as many professional events as she can (about seven to 10 a year) and get as much experience so when she does turn professional in a couple of years she is ready to go.

"But she is (already) clearly performing on a very high level and we have just got to keep that growth going in the lead up to her turning professional."

