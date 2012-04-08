AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 South African Louis Oosthuizen grabbed the Masters lead in sensational fashion on Sunday, holing out from the fairway at the par-five second for a rare albatross two in the final round.

The former British Open champion watched as his ball pitched just short of the green before bouncing and then rolling some 50 yards up the hill before dropping into the cup.

Oosthuizen, a runaway winner of the 2010 British Open, thrust both arms skywards before high-fiving his caddie, having recorded the first albatross, or double-eagle, at the second hole and only the fourth ever at the Masters.

That put the South African on 10 under par at a sun-splashed Augusta National, two ahead of overnight leader Peter Hanson and three-times champion Phil Mickelson.

Swede Hanson, a stroke in front overnight in pursuit of his first major title, had bogeyed the par-four first after missing the green to the right with his approach.

Left-hander Mickelson, playing in the final group with Hanson, parred the opening hole to remain at eight under.

Gene Sarazen famously recorded an albatross at the 15th hole in the fourth round of the 1935 Masters. Australian Bruce Devlin followed suit at the eighth in the first round in 1967 and Jeff Maggert did so at the 13th in the fourth round in 1994. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes)