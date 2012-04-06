By Julian Linden
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 Japanese amateur
Hideki Matsuyama continued his love affair with the Masters on
Thursday, carding a one-under-par 71 in the first round to
outshoot most of the professionals at Augusta National.
The 20-year-old student showed no signs of nerves in the
pressure cooker atmosphere to finish the day a shot better that
Tiger Woods and defending champion Charl Schwartzel and four
better than world number one Luke Donald.
Only 13 players had a better score than Matsuyama, who
trails leader Lee Westwood by four strokes.
"I'm really glad to have the good results with the round,
but at the same time I still see there is some improvement I
have to make," he told reporters.
"So I would like to do my best to improve that in coming
around."
Matsuyama, a two-times winner of the Asian Amateur
Championship, was the only amateur to make the cut at the 2011
Masters and finished the tournament tied for 27th place.
American Patrick Cantlay, ranked the number one amateur in
the world, also shot a 71 while Kelly Kraft and Corbin Mills
both shot 74.
"I didn't really have any expectations out there ... I'm
pleased with one-under," said Cantlay. "It could have been a few
better. I three-putted twice."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
