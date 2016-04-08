Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Danny Lee plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia Korean-born Kiwi Danny Lee was laughed at by his playing competitors the last time he contested the Masters in 2009.

Nobody was laughing, however, at his performance at Augusta National on Thursday as he sprinkled six birdies with two bogeys to end the first round of the Masters in a share of second place after a four-under 68.

"I'm having a blast out there," said Lee, who headed the Asian-born contingent, two strokes behind leader Jordan Spieth.

On a day when world number 14 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot 71, Lee made a positive return to Augusta seven years after his only previous appearance.

Back then, he six-putted the 10th hole during the second round, much to the bemusement of Australia's Adam Scott and South Africa's Trevor Immelman, with whom he was playing.

"I was very disappointed but Adam and Trevor were just laughing at me," recalled Lee. "I was like, 'seriously guys?'"

Lee, who was born in Incheon before moving to New Zealand at the age of eight, was a teenage prodigy who won the 2008 United States Amateur Championship at the age of 18, supplanting Tiger Woods as the youngest ever champion at the time.

But his professional career stalled until he got back on track and finally won last year on the PGA Tour.

While Lee admitted he "had a lot of good breaks" on Thursday, India's Anirban Lahiri was not so fortunate. Lahiri was on track for a good score until a triple-bogey at the par-three 16th, where his tee shot found the water guarding the green, and then compounded his misery by three-putting.

"It was a kick in the gut. The way I finished left a sour taste in my mouth," Lahiri, who made his Masters debut last year, said after signing for a 76.

"I’m terribly disappointed with the score. I thought I played decent enough to shoot par. But I didn’t avoid the big mistakes and that’s what you need to do on this course."

Lahiri fared three shots better than Chinese teenager Jin Cheng, who had a sobering Masters debut.

"After the first few holes I began to notice that all my drivers were going a little right," said Jin, whose round included two double-bogeys and seven bogeys.

"I'm not super disappointed, but a little disappointed. I tried my best and it was an awesome experience."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)