April 14 List of Australians to finish runner-up at the Masters before Adam Scott broke the drought by winning the 2013 tournament on Sunday. 1950 - Jim Ferrier 1972 - Bruce Crampton 1980 - Jack Newton 1986 - Greg Norman 1987 - Greg Norman 1996 - Greg Norman 2011 - Jason Day and Adam Scott (Compiled by Julian Linden in Augusta, Georgia; Editing by Frank Pingue)