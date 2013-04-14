Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
April 14 List of Australians to finish runner-up at the Masters before Adam Scott broke the drought by winning the 2013 tournament on Sunday. 1950 - Jim Ferrier 1972 - Bruce Crampton 1980 - Jack Newton 1986 - Greg Norman 1987 - Greg Norman 1996 - Greg Norman 2011 - Jason Day and Adam Scott (Compiled by Julian Linden in Augusta, Georgia; Editing by Frank Pingue)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.