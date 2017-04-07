A fallen pink dogwood flower petal lies in the pine straw near the 8th hole during the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close up of pine bark along the first fairway during 2017 Masters practice round play at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A pimento cheese sandwich is seen in its green plastic wrapper at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up of grass on the 9th fairway at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An close-up shows the pink stigma of an Azalea during the first day of practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The green jacket of a member of the Augusta National Golf Club bearing a worn club patch embroidered onto the pocket is seen during the first day of practice rounds for the 2017 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Masters patron holds a beer during first round play at the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Grass grows by a sand bunker on the 7th green at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A scoreboard showing red numbers for under par and green numbers over, is seen during the first round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A patron holds a lit cigar and a camera during the third day of practice rounds before The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jordan Spieth plays a practice round ahead of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The pin on the 6th hole casts a shadow across the green during a practice round for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

AUGUSTA, Ga. Golfers from around the world teed up for the 81st U.S. Masters tournament this week, after six-time winner Jack Nicklaus took the opening ceremonial tee shot on Thursday.

Personalities, many of a political ilk, count themselves among the members of the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, including former Senator Sam Nunn, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell. And some show up for the tournament.

But before the action gets underway, there are days of preparation and socializing in the run-up to the highly anticipated event.

Players practiced putts on Monday and Tuesday mornings on freshly manicured grass. Each hole on the azalea-lined course, which was a plant nursery when it was established in 1934, is named for a shrub or plant like "Flowering Peach" and "Tea Olive."

Between holes, members munch on southern favourite pimento cheese sandwiches and sip beer or soda. Those competing are careful not to lose focus amid the snacks, banter and unusually heavy winds; if they win the tournament, they are invited back to play in it for life.

On Tuesday evening Masters champions gathered for their annual dinner, traditionally hosted by the previous year’s winner, who chooses the menu.

The Par 3 competition held before the Masters was cut short on Wednesday because of stormy weather. Some superstitious players avoid that contest because no one who has won it has also won the Masters in the same year.

When a winner emerges on Sunday afternoon, last year’s champion christens them in the iconic sport jacket - an eye-catching green number bearing the Masters logo, a small outline of the United States and a yellow flag stick pointing to Augusta, patched on the pocket.

(Reporting by Jonathan Ernst in Augusta; Editing by Melissa Fares)