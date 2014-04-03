April 3 Once again, the eyes of the golfing world will be firmly fixed on Augusta National when it stages the 78th Masters in Augusta, Georgia, next week with one of its iconic images, the famed Eisenhower Tree, no longer gracing the 17th hole.

The tree, a loblolly pine believed to be at least 100 years old, had to be removed from its position on the 17th fairway, some 210 yards from the tee, after being severely damaged by an ice storm that tore through the venue in February.

Apart from that, though, no other changes have been made to the immaculate, par-72 layout which is the spiritual home of the American game and the only permanent venue for any of the four majors.

Affectionately regarded as the 'Cathedral of Pines,' Augusta National was originally designed by Alister Mackenzie and Bobby Jones and has hosted the Masters since 1934.

The current 7,435-yard set-up ranks as the ninth longest to hold a major.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Augusta National for the April 10-13 Masters (hole names are derived from the distinctive flora found on each hole):

No. 1 (Tea Olive) par four, 445 yards - From an elevated tee, the player hits across a wide valley to a tree-lined fairway protected by a deep bunker on the right, a 327-yard carry. The green on this uphill, slight dogleg right hole is crowned and difficult to hold.

No. 2 (Pink Dogwood) par five, 575 yards - The fairway runs downhill and curls to the left with the green reachable in two, although large and deep greenside bunkers await any short approach. The shallow green is wide, setting up some long putts.

No. 3 (Flowering Peach) par four, 350 yards - While short, this classic uphill hole can be treacherous. Four fairway bunkers on the left persuade most players to use an iron off the tee. The triangular green, which slopes right to left, is very shallow on the left side where it is guarded by a bunker.

No. 4 (Flowering Crab Apple) par three, 240 yards - The longest par three at Augusta National, this hole is often made difficult by deceptive winds. The big green slopes severely down from the wide back to the narrow front, which is pinched between two deep bunkers.

No. 5 (Magnolia) par four, 455 yards - This uphill, dogleg left has two fairway bunkers on the left that demand accuracy off the tee or a carry of 315 yards. The green, guarded by a series of mounds in front, slopes down from the back, and huge undulations make it difficult to get the second shot close to the pin. Jack Nicklaus holed out from the fairway here for eagles in the first and third rounds of the 1995 tournament.

No. 6 (Juniper) par three, 180 yards - From one of the highest spots on the course, the players hit over spectators on the hillside below to a large, double-tiered green that slopes upwards from the front. In 1970, 17 successive players three-putted on this hole.

No. 7 (Pampas) par four, 450 yards - The tee here requires a first shot played to the left-centre of a slightly uphill-sloping fairway. The approach can be challenging into a shallow putting surface. The small, elevated green is surrounded by five bunkers and divided by a ridge running from back to front.

No. 8 (Yellow Jasmine) par five, 570 yards - An accurate drive is needed on this uphill hole to avoid a fairway bunker on the right side. The long, narrow green is protected by mounds at the left front. Australia's Bruce Devlin scored the second albatross (double eagle) in Masters history here in 1967.

No. 9 (Carolina Cherry) par four, 460 yards - The tee box here favours a drive down the right to take away the two greenside bunkers on the left. The second shot, from a downhill lie, is played into an elevated, three-tiered green that slopes severely from back to front. If the hole is cut near the front, an approach can spin back on to the fairway.

No. 10 (Camellia) par four, 495 yards - The opening hole at Augusta National before 1935 and often the most difficult. A draw is desirable off the tee on this long downhill par four before a second shot is hit into a huge green that slopes right to left. Any miss around the green makes this a very difficult hole to par. The sudden-death playoff used to start here.

No. 11 (White Dogwood) par four, 505 yards - The first of three holes which form "Amen Corner" and wind is often a factor off the tee. The approach from an elevated fairway must avoid a pond to the left of the green and a bunker strategically placed to the right. Par is a good score. Larry Mize chipped in here to beat Greg Norman in a playoff for the 1987 title.

No. 12 (Golden Bell) par three, 155 yards - One of golf's most famous holes, the shortest par three on the course is protected by the water of Rae's Creek in front. When swirling winds blow, club selection can range from a six-iron to a nine-iron. The green, which is extremely shallow, has two bunkers at the back and one in front.

No. 13 (Azalea) par five, 510 yards - This famed par five is a classic risk/reward hole. It is reachable in two shots but a deep creek in front of the green awaits weak efforts and three-putts are a danger on an enormous, four-shelved putting surface. Four bunkers lurk behind the green.

No. 14 (Chinese Fir) par four, 440 yards - The only hole on the course without a bunker but it can be hazardous. A precise approach shot is important on to a heavily contoured green, where it is easy to three-putt even from close range.

No. 15 (Firethorn) par five, 530 yards - Another par-five "decision" hole reachable in two when the wind is favourable. A well-struck second shot must be hit over a pond and away from a bunker guarding the green on the right. Since Gene Sarazen holed out his four-wood "shot heard round the world" for an albatross in 1935, this has been one of the most decisive Masters holes.

No. 16 (Redbud) par three, 170 yards - An exacting tee shot at this hole, which is played entirely over water, can yield a birdie. The large green, which slopes significantly from right to left, is guarded by three deep bunkers.

No. 17 (Nandina) par four, 440 yards - The famed Eisenhower Tree used to guard the left side of the fairway but it was removed earlier this year after being damaged by an ice storm in February. Former U.S. president and club member Dwight Eisenhower hit into the tree so often that he campaigned unsuccessfully to have it chopped down. The biggest danger here is a three-tiered green that demands a precise approach.

No. 18 (Holly) par four, 465 yards - One of golf's most famous finishing holes, this uphill dogleg right is protected off the tee by woods on the right and two fairway bunkers at the left elbow. It often requires a middle iron second shot. The steeply sloping double-tiered green is guarded by two bunkers. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)