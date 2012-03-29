March 29 Augusta National Golf Club, the
spiritual home of American golf and the only permanent venue for
any of the four majors, will stage the 76th U.S. Masters in
Augusta, Georgia, next week.
The immaculate, par-72 layout, affectionately regarded as
the 'Cathedral of Pines', was originally designed by Alister
Mackenzie and Bobby Jones and it has hosted the opening major of
the season since 1934.
Controversially stretched by 285 yards for the 2002 Masters
but shortened by 10 yards for the 2009 edition, the 7,435-yard
course ranks as the ninth longest to hold a major.
Here is a hole-by-hole look at Augusta National for the
April 5-8 Masters (hole names are derived from the distinctive
flora found on each hole):
No. 1 (Tea Olive) par four, 445 yards - From an elevated
tee, the player hits across a wide valley to a tree-lined
fairway protected by a deep bunker on the right, a 327-yard
carry. The green on this uphill, slight dogleg right hole is
crowned and difficult to hold.
- - - -
No. 2 (Pink Dogwood) par five, 575 yards - The fairway runs
downhill and curls to the left with the green reachable in two,
although large and deep greenside bunkers await any short
approach. The shallow green is very wide, setting up some long
putts.
- - - -
No. 3 (Flowering Peach) par four, 350 yards - While short,
this classic uphill hole can be treacherous. Four fairway
bunkers on the left persuade most players to use an iron off the
tee. The triangular green, which slopes right to left, is very
shallow on the left side where it is guarded by a bunker.
- - - -
No. 4 (Flowering Crab Apple) par three, 240 yards - The
longest par three at Augusta National, this hole is often made
difficult by deceptive winds. The big green slopes severely down
from the wide back to the narrow front, which is pinched between
two deep bunkers.
- - - -
No. 5 (Magnolia) par four, 455 yards - This uphill, dogleg
left has two fairway bunkers on the left that demand accuracy
off the tee or a carry of 315 yards. The green, guarded by a
series of mounds in front, slopes down from the back, and huge
undulations make it difficult to get the second shot close to
the pin. Jack Nicklaus holed out from the fairway here for
eagles in the first and third rounds of the 1995 tournament.
- - - -
No. 6 (Juniper) par three, 180 yards - From one of the
highest spots on the course, the players hit over spectators on
the hillside below to a large, double-tiered green that slopes
upwards from the front. In 1970, 17 successive players
three-putted on this hole.
- - - -
No. 7 (Pampas) par four, 450 yards - The tee here requires a
first shot played to the left-centre of a slightly
uphill-sloping fairway. The approach can be challenging into a
shallow putting surface. The small, elevated green is surrounded
by five bunkers and divided by a ridge running from back to
front.
- - - -
No. 8 (Yellow Jasmine) par five, 570 yards - An accurate
drive is needed on this uphill hole to avoid a fairway bunker on
the right side. The narrow green is protected by mounds at the
left front. Australia's Bruce Devlin scored the second albatross
(double eagle) in Masters history here in 1967.
- - - -
No. 9 (Carolina Cherry) par four, 460 yards - The tee box
here favours a drive down the right to take away the two
greenside bunkers on the left. The second shot, from a downhill
lie, is played into an elevated, three-tiered green that slopes
severely from back to front. If the hole is cut near the front,
an approach can spin back on to the fairway.
- - - -
No. 10 (Camellia) par four, 495 yards - The opening hole at
Augusta National before 1935 and often the most difficult. A
draw is desirable off the tee on this long downhill par four
before a second shot is hit into a huge green that slopes right
to left. Any miss around the green makes this a very difficult
hole to par. The sudden-death playoff used to start here.
- - - -
No. 11 (White Dogwood) par four, 505 yards - The first of
three holes which form "Amen Corner" and wind is often a factor
off the tee. The approach from an elevated fairway must avoid a
pond to the left of the green and a bunker strategically placed
to the right. Par is a good score. Larry Mize chipped in here to
beat Greg Norman in a playoff for the 1987 title.
- - - -
No. 12 (Golden Bell) par three, 155 yards - One of golf's
most famous holes, the shortest par three on the course is
protected by the water of Rae's Creek in front. When swirling
winds blow, club selection can range from a six to a nine-iron.
The green, which is extremely shallow, has two bunkers at the
back and one in front.
- - - -
No. 13 (Azalea) par five, 510 yards - This famed par five is
a classic "risk/reward" hole. It is reachable in two shots but a
deep creek in front of the green awaits weak efforts and
three-putts are a danger on an enormous, four-shelved putting
surface. Four bunkers lurk behind the green.
- - - -
No. 14 (Chinese Fir) par four, 440 yards - The only hole on
the course without a bunker but it can be hazardous. A precise
approach shot is important on to a heavily contoured green,
where it is easy to three-putt even from close range.
- - - -
No. 15 (Firethorn) par five, 530 yards - Another par-five
"decision" hole reachable in two when the wind is favourable. A
well-struck second shot must be hit over a pond and away from a
bunker guarding the green on the right. Since Gene Sarazen holed
out his four-wood albatross "shot heard round the world" in
1935, this has been one of the most decisive Masters holes.
- - - -
No. 16 (Redbud) par three, 170 yards - An exacting tee shot
at this hole, which is played entirely over water, can yield a
birdie. The large green, which slopes significantly from right
to left, is guarded by three deep bunkers.
- - - -
No. 17 (Nandina) par four, 440 yards - The famed Eisenhower
Tree (a loblolly pine) guards the left side of the fairway, 210
yards from the tee. The biggest danger here is a three-tiered
green that demands a precise approach. Former U.S. president and
club member Dwight Eisenhower hit into the tree so often he
campaigned to have it removed.
- - - -
No. 18 (Holly) par four, 465 yards - One of golf's most
famous finishing holes, this uphill dogleg right is protected
off the tee by two fairway bunkers at the left elbow and will
often require a middle iron for the second shot. The steeply
sloping green is double-tiered and guarded by two bunkers.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)