AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4 Last year's Masters runner-up Jason Day is battling an ankle injury on the eve of this year's championship but the world number 11 expects to play in the tournament.

The Australian injured his left ankle a week ago and is undergoing treatment to ensure he is ready to tee off when the tournament starts at Augusta National on Thursday.

"It's nothing big and, at this stage, I intend to play," Day told the Australian Associated Press. "There was discomfort but it would take a lot for me to miss a Masters."

Day finished tied with his countryman Adam Scott at last year's Masters when he made his first appearance at Augusta National, highlighted by a second round 64.

He followed up his powerful showing by finishing outright second at the U.S. Open two months later. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Augusta, Georgia; Editing by Frank Pingue)