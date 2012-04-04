AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4 Last year's Masters
runner-up Jason Day is battling an ankle injury on the eve of
this year's championship but the world number 11 expects to play
in the tournament.
The Australian injured his left ankle a week ago and is
undergoing treatment to ensure he is ready to tee off when the
tournament starts at Augusta National on Thursday.
"It's nothing big and, at this stage, I intend to play," Day
told the Australian Associated Press. "There was discomfort but
it would take a lot for me to miss a Masters."
Day finished tied with his countryman Adam Scott at last
year's Masters when he made his first appearance at Augusta
National, highlighted by a second round 64.
He followed up his powerful showing by finishing outright
second at the U.S. Open two months later.
(Reporting by Julian Linden in Augusta, Georgia; Editing by
Frank Pingue)