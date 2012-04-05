By Simon Evans
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 World number one Luke
Donald donned a Rory McIlroy wig during a a pre-Masters awards
speech he turned into a comedy routine, mocking the lack of
attention he has received from the United States media.
Donald, who often appears as a serious and slightly shy man
on the golf circuit, showed another side of his personality as
he delivered a witty and entertaining speech at the 40th annual
Golf Writers Assocation of America dinner.
Despite finishing top of the money lists on both the
European Tour and the U.S. PGA Tour last year, the Englishman is
rarely the centre of attention for the U.S. media and often has
poorly attended press conferences.
After taking to the podium and receiving his award for the
male player of the year, he said: "It feels strange to be in a
full room".
Donald then put on a black, curly haired wig, in clear
reference to McIlroy and asked the assembled American golf press
"Does that feel better?"
The McIlroy wigs first appeared during the 2010 Ryder Cup
when most of the European team posed in them prior to the
tournament.
Earlier in the week, in a more serious mood, Donald had
described the build-up coverage to the Masters in the American
media, which focused on a perceived 'two man race' between
McIlroy and Tiger Woods as "naive".
The Hertfordshire born Donald has lived primarily in the
U.S. since attending Northwestern University in 1997 but has yet
to develop a real fan base in the country.
The 34-year-old, who has an American wife, was gently
teased by his introducer for supposedly adopting U.S. habits and
tastes.
Donald responded by opening his speech with a stereotypical
American accent and answering "Aw shucks, that's awesome, I'm so
pumped."
While rejecting the jokey suggestion that he had become
Americanised, Donald, who made $6.68 million on the PGA Tour
said: "I am grateful for the American dollar though, it's been
very kind to me".
Donald's routine was well received by an audience of around
300 journalists and golf dignitaries.
American Tom Lehman, voted the Senior Player of the Year,
spoke after Donald and said it was "tough to follow Luke's
stand-up routine".
Donald is searching for his first major championship win in
this week's Masters.
