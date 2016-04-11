Apr 10, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Danny Willett celebrates in the green jacket after winning the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett won the 80th Masters by three strokes on Sunday to become the first English winner at Augusta National Golf Club since 1996.

Born: Oct. 3, 1987 in Sheffield, England

BACKGROUND

* Took an affinity to golf because he struggled to beat his brothers at other sports.

* Attended Jacksonville State University in Alabama on a golfing scholarship.

* Won the 2007 English Amateur Championship and in early 2008 became the world's top-ranked amateur.

PROFESSIONAL DAYS

* Turned professional in 2008 and earned his European Tour card at the qualifying school for 2009.

* Clinched his first European Tour victory at the 2012 BMW International Open in Germany.

* Won twice on the European Tour in the 2015 season. Also made his Masters debut where he finishing tied 38th.

* Captured his fourth European Tour victory at the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2016.

* At the 2016 Masters - his 12th major appearance - carded rounds of 70 74 72 67 to win by three strokes, after trailing then-leader Jordan Spieth by five strokes with nine holes left.

* Masters triumph improved his world ranking to ninth.

* Became the first European winner of the Masters since Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999, and the fourth British champion after Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996), Sandy Lyle (1988) and Ian Woosnam (1991).

PERSONAL

* Wife Nicole gave birth to couple's first child, Zachariah, last month. Son was due on final day of Masters.

