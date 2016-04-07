Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Rickie Fowler reacts after putting on the 2nd hole during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Rickie Fowler hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia While most of the favourites were making strong starts to the 80th Masters on Thursday, world number five Rickie Fowler was an exception, stumbling to an eight-over 80 and free-falling to the bottom of the Augusta leaderboard.

Baffled by the gusting winds, Fowler got his day off to a disastrous start with a double bogey at the first but quickly got his round headed in the right direction with birdies at two, three and five.

Making the turn at level par, the 27-year-old American looked poised to make a back nine move into contention but then the wheels fell off with a triple bogey at 13, where his third shots found the creek guarding the green.

A double bogey at 16 and bogeys at 10, 14 and 18 compounded his misery.

"Golf's not an easy game," lamented Fowler, after his second worst ever round at a major.

"Golf's tough, it is a fine line, especially at this place. I mean, I go play a decent back nine and I'm three-under par.

"It can go either way and it can definitely go the other way, the high number way, a lot easier than it can the low. They can add up quick."

A winner in Abu Dhabi and runner-up in Phoenix, Fowler headed to the practice range immediately after his round sitting 14 shots back of clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth, the defending champion.

(Editing by Andrew Both)