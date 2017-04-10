Sergio Garcia of Spain points to the sky as he holds the Masters trophy after winning the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia Profile of golf career of Spain's Sergio Garcia, who on Sunday won the U.S. Masters at Augusta National for his first major golf championship:

* Born Jan. 9, 1980 in Castellon, Spain.

* Began playing golf at age three, taught by his father, Victor, a club professional in Madrid.

* Won club championship at age 12, and four years later became youngest player at the time to make the cut at a European Tour event, the 1995 Turespaña Open Mediterranea.

* In 1995 became youngest player to win the European Amateur.

* In 1998 won British Amateur Championship.

* In April 1999 was low amateur at the Masters, the same year as compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal won his second Green Jacket.

* Won his first title on the European Tour in his sixth start as a professional, in July 1999 at the Irish Open.

* In August 1999 achieved worldwide prominence with a final-round duel against Tiger Woods in the U.S. PGA Championship, where he eventually finished runner-up.

* Masters victory was his 10th on the U.S. PGA Tour. Also has 12 European Tour wins and seven other international victories.

* Reached a career high ranking of world number two after winning the HSBC Champions tournament in November 2008.

* Made most major starts (74) before first major victory at the 2017 Masters.

