By Julian Linden
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 For a man who was once
regarded as the next big thing in golf and then as the best
player never to win a major, Sergio Garcia knows the pitfalls of
getting carried away with any success.
So the 32-year-old Spaniard surprised no one when he refused
to talk up his chances of winning the Masters after storming up
the leaderboard on Friday.
In tough conditions, Garcia fired a four-under-par 68 to
reach the halfway stage at four-under 140 and near the top of
the leaderboard.
For someone who almost quit the sport after a poor run of
form, his performance should have been cause for celebration but
Garcia was not making any bold predictions.
"I don't know if I'm ready to win," he said. "I wish I could
tell you I'm ready to win, but I really don't know. So I'm just
going to give it my best try."
Garcia's round featured four birdies on the front nine and
two on the back but he gave away shots with bogeys at the ninth
and 18th holes while playing with the discomfort of an infected
fingernail that bleeds when he plays.
"It's obviously a little uncomfortable. Early on the day,
it's worse, then as the round goes on, it probably opens up a
little bit," said Garcia.
"I had it last year on a different finger at the qualifying
for the British Open when I had to pull out. I guess the good
thing about this one is it's more in the middle one, so I don't
need to use it as much more grip pressure."
Garcia was once regarded as the man most likely to challenge
Tiger Woods but never lived up to the lofty expectations.
Despite winning 22 professional titles and reaching number
two in the world rankings, h e has never a won major, although he
has been close several times, finishing second three times and
in the top four at least once at each major.
The near-misses have haunted Garcia and badly affected his
confidence and love of the game. He fell down the rankings and
missed the last Ryder Cup before taking a self-imposed break.
It was only then that he didn't to refocus himself on
getting back to the top even though he admits he still has no
clue about the right temperament he needs to break through.
"I think that's the million dollar question. The right
temperament for golf, it doesn't exist," he said. "The guy up
top probably has it, but anybody else, I don't think so."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)