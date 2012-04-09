Peter Hanson of Sweden reacts to missing a birdie putt on the eighth green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia Peter Hanson was living every golfer's dream at the Masters on Sunday. It just did not end the way the Swede wanted.

He was playing in the final group alongside Phil Mickelson in front of the biggest and loudest galleries at Augusta National.

Despite leading the championship by a stroke after the third round, he was not the favourite for the simple reason that he had never won a major before.

And he did not win. He finished with a 73 to end up in a four-way tie for third, two shots behind winner Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen.

A day earlier, he had shot a 65. Had he done that again he would have won the green jacket but the final round of the Masters is when the pressure really tells.

Surrendering the lead after making bogey at the opening hole and another at the third, he slipped further behind when he shanked his tee shot at the par-three 12th, failing to even reach the creek at Amen Corner.

"It was a pretty tough day. I didn't get it going very well on the front nine and started off with two early bogeys, which is never a good thing," he said.

"The greens were a little bit quicker today and I think I ended up being too defensive with the putter.

"I have to go back and improve my putting because under pressure you kind of see your weaknesses. Today maybe the weakness in the putting showed a little bit."

Hanson did finish strongly with two late birdies and clearly loved the whole experience.

While many of the world's best golfers have suffocated in the intense atmosphere of Augusta National, Hanson was pleased with the way he had handled himself.

"I feel that I'm getting better and better. I keep improving," the said.

"I have seen myself in situations playing World Golf Championships and now being here this week playing well at the Masters.

"Hopefully it builds a bit of confidence coming into the U.S. Open, which is I think the major setup that suits my game very well."

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)