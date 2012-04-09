By Julian Linden
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Peter Hanson was
living every golfer's dream at the Masters on Sunday. It just
did not end the way the Swede wanted.
He was playing in the final group alongside Phil Mickelson
in front of the biggest and loudest galleries at Augusta
National.
Despite leading the championship by a stroke after the third
round, he was not the favourite for the simple reason that he
had never won a major before.
And he did not win. He finished with a 73 to end up in a
four-way tie for third, two shots behind winner Bubba Watson and
Louis Oosthuizen.
A day earlier, he had shot a 65. Had he done that again he
would have won the green jacket but the final round of the
Masters is when the pressure really tells.
Surrendering the lead after making bogey at the opening hole
and another at the third, he slipped further behind when he
shanked his tee shot at the par-three 12th, failing to even
reach the creek at Amen Corner.
"It was a pretty tough day. I didn't get it going very well
on the front nine and started off with two early bogeys, which
is never a good thing," he said.
"The greens were a little bit quicker today and I think I
ended up being too defensive with the putter.
"I have to go back and improve my putting because under
pressure you kind of see your weaknesses. Today maybe the
weakness in the putting showed a little bit."
Hanson did finish strongly with two late birdies and clearly
loved the whole experience.
While many of the world's best golfers have suffocated in
the intense atmosphere of Augusta National, Hanson was pleased
with the way he had handled himself.
"I feel that I'm getting better and better. I keep
improving," the said.
"I have seen myself in situations playing World Golf
Championships and now being here this week playing well at the
Masters.
"Hopefully it builds a bit of confidence coming into the
U.S. Open, which is I think the major setup that suits my game
very well."
