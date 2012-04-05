By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 Irish eyes were
smiling for Padraig Harrington on Thursday after he broke par in
the opening round of the Masters for only the third time in 13
starts at Augusta National.
The triple major winner, who has missed the cut in his last
two appearances here, eagled the par-five second on the way to a
one-under-par 71 on the rain-softened layout.
"I'm pleased," a smiling Harrington told reporters after
also recording two birdies and three bogeys in the year's
opening major. "There are very few players burning it up.
"Conditions are very good out there for scoring in terms of
there's no wind, greens are soft. But I think they were aware of
that and put in some tough pins today.
Harrington, whose best Masters finishes were ties for fifth
in 2002 and 2008, was especially pleased with his putting on
Augusta National's notoriously tricky greens with their subtle
slopes and slick pace.
"I made a few changes this week, and I was very happy with
what I saw out there today," the 40-year-old Irishman said of
his putting. "Whether it continues like this for the next couple
of days, I don't know.
"It looks like I turned a little bit of a corner with the
putting and I've been playing very nicely besides that. I didn't
play as well today, but hopefully over the next few days I'll
put the two together."
Harrington, who has not triumphed anywhere since his golden
2008 campaign which featured victories at the British Open and
PGA Championship, is renowned for continually tweaking his game.
However, the 14-times European Tour winner oozed confidence
after his opening round on Thursday.
"I'm very relaxed," he said. "My whole game, I know it's
good, and at the end of the day I'll just let it happen, play
away and see what the result is."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)