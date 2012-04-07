AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shot a four-under 68 on Saturday to position himself for a final round push at the Masters but said he is not putting any pressure on himself.

The Irishman, who finished in a tie for fifth at Augusta National in 2002 and 2008, carded five birdies on his final six holes Saturday to move within five shots of the lead.

Harrington said he was in a position of nothing to lose going into the final round.

"I'm in a good position going into tomorrow. The likelihood when it comes to the tournament committee, they generally set up the golf course on a Sunday so that somebody is going to have to go and make birdies," said Harrington.

"This is not a golf course or a tournament that you generally can play to the middle of the green and try to two-putt, no matter what your lead is. You're going to have to play good golf shots and putt well on Sunday.

"It gives a great chance to somebody who is chasing here. It really is a tough golf course to hold a lead on. A guy can make an eagle and another guy can make a double-bogey on the same hole and there not be a huge discrepancy on how they play it."

Few pundits had considered Harrington as a contender in the year's first major after some disappointing form and he said the lack of expectations allowed him to feel comfortable.

"I'm in a nice position, a reasonably relaxed position. Obviously I'm chasing. It's not going to be the end of the world. It's not like I've got a big lead going out there and I have to hold on to it tomorrow. If it goes well, it goes well; if it doesn't, it doesn't. It's not a big deal," he said.

Harrington won the PGA Championship and the British Open in 2008 but had disappointing majors in 2010 and 2011, missing the cut five times in eight events, but he does not view himself as having had a long spell without success.

"I've won more majors than anybody else in the last five years, so in terms of, it's been a while; not really, when it comes to majors," said Harrington, who won his first major at the 2007 British Open.

"In terms of my own motivation tomorrow, I'm just going to go out there and play. I'm happy with where my game is at and where it's going. I don't need to go out there and prove anything tomorrow.

"I'm in a great position in that sense. I've won three majors. I'm going to win more majors, so I don't have to do it tomorrow ... That's not my one and only chance." (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)