March 29 The perennial allure of the Masters,
which takes place from April 5-8 at Augusta National, has been
ratcheted up several notches following Tiger Woods' long awaited
victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.
The former world number one ended a 30-month title drought
on the PGA Tour with his five-shot triumph at Bay Hill,
signaling he is back to vintage form at the best possible time.
Always eagerly anticipated as the first of the year's four
majors, the 76th Masters has whetted the appetite of fans and
players alike perhaps more than ever before because of its rich
promise.
Golf's leading exponents strive to peak for each of the
sport's blue riband events and, with Woods now back in the
winner's circle, all the signs indicate next week's edition
could be the most competitive yet.
A rejuvenated Woods will be hunting his fifth green jacket
at a venue where he has always felt extremely comfortable, as
has fellow American Phil Mickelson who will be bidding for his
fourth victory there amid the spectacular Georgian pines.
U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, now a
major winner, will be seeking redemption 12 months after a
nightmarish final-round meltdown in which he squandered a
four-shot overnight lead with a closing 80.
World number one Luke Donald and fellow Briton Lee Westwood,
who have become regular contenders in the game's biggest events,
will each be chasing a first major title, as will Australians
Adam Scott and Jason Day, joint runners-up last year.
The list of potential winners next week does not stop there.
Veterans such as Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk, PGA Tour
winners like Hunter Mahan, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose, plus
a host of younger guns led by Rickie Fowler and Ryo Ishikawa,
are all capable of flourishing at Augusta.
Hardly surprisingly, though, Woods has been installed as a
4-1 favourite by British bookmakers Ladbrokes to win his 15th
major title next week.
"He's always a force to be reckoned with when he's not
playing his best golf, and obviously he's playing a lot of good
golf right now," Britain's Ian Poulter told reporters.
"He's got a lot of his game back and once he starts rolling
putts in, he's dangerous so he's going to be a force for
everybody at Augusta."
COMFORT FACTOR
Woods could hardly pick a venue where he feels more at home,
given the relative lack of rough and its slick, heavily
contoured greens which place a premium on a razor-sharp short
game.
He is ideally suited to the par-72 layout, which was
stretched to a formidable 7,445 yards for the 2006 Masters,
making it the second-longest course in major golf at the time.
Woods still ranks among the longest hitters, has a superbly
creative short game and tied for fourth in his last two starts
at Augusta despite his well publicised problems.
"Hopefully everything comes together for that one week,"
Woods said after clinching his 72nd PGA Tour victory. "I
understand how to play Augusta, and it's just a matter of
executing the game plan."
Left-hander Mickelson, Masters champion in 2004, 2006 and
2010, is rated at 10-1, generous odds for a player who very
nearly won consecutive titles on the PGA Tour this season.
He upstaged playing partner Woods as he charged to a
two-shot victory at last month's Pebble Beach National Pro-Am,
then lost out to compatriot Bill Haas in a three-way playoff for
the Northern Trust Open the following week.
Just like Woods, short game magician Mickelson has always
loved playing at Augusta where accurate driving ranks relatively
low on the "must-do-well" recipe for success.
"I just have this ease going to Augusta, because you don't
have to be perfect there," said the Californian. "You can make
mistakes. You can make some loose swings and still have a shot
to get close to the green and let my short game make par."
South African Charl Schwartzel will defend the title he won
by two strokes last year when he became the first champion to
birdie the last four holes.
"That was something very special," he said. "The biggest
challenge for me this year is that there are going to be more
eyes on me, people wanting to see whether I can live up to the
challenge.
"That's something I have to get in my head not to worry
about. I have to go out there and treat it as a new tournament."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Julian Linden)