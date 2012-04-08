April 8 Glorious morning sunshine greeted the early starters in Sunday's final round at the Masters and Luke Donald and Rickie Fowler were among those taking advantage.

British world number one Donald, well out of contention after shooting a third-round 75, birdied three of the first eight holes to get to four over, a distant 13 strokes off the lead, held by Peter Hanson.

Swede Hanson, seeking his first major title, was preparing for a mid-afternoon tee-off.

American Fowler, wearing his trademark bright orange shirt for the last day of a tournament, was two under for the day after five holes and 11 shots behind pacesetting Swede Peter Hanson.

Four-times Masters champion and pre-tournament favourite Tiger Woods, also well out of the title hunt, was level with Fowler at one over having birdied the par-five second.

Woods, who arrived at Augusta National with high hopes after ending a 30-month title drought on the PGA Tour with victory at last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational, has struggled with his swing all week.

The 14-times major winner had birdied only one par-five hole before Sunday's final round and suffered the ignominy of teeing off with fellow world number one Vijay Singh more than three hours ahead of the leaders.

The 76th Masters was poised for another gripping finale with Hanson, at nine under overnight, being chased by eight players within five shots of his lead, three of them previous major winners.

Fan favourite Phil Mickelson, hunting a fourth green jacket, was alone in second after electrifying the fans at Augusta National with a sizzling six-under 66 on Saturday.

South Africa's Louis Ooosthuizen, runaway winner of the 2010 British Open, was a further stroke back at seven under with triple major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland tied for sixth at four under.

Hanson and left-hander Mickelson were scheduled to tee off at 1440 local (1840 GMT) in the final pairing at the year's opening major.