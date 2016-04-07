AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 World number two Jordan Spieth made an impressive start to his Masters title defence as he birdied three of the first nine holes to take an early one-shot lead in Thursday's opening round.

On a relatively calm morning in dazzling sunshine at Augusta National, the 22-year-old American sank a six-footer at the third, a 13-footer at the sixth and a four-footer at the eighth to reach the turn in three-under 33.

That put Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth a stroke in front of Englishmen Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Daniel Berger and Welshman Jamie Donaldson.

Casey had completed nine holes, Donaldson and Berger five and Fitzpatrick two.

American Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, was among a large group of players at one-under after mixing three birdies with two bogeys in the first nine holes.

An overnight thunderstorm had made the slick greens at Augusta a little more receptive, though strong gusts of up to 35 mph (56 kph) have been forecast for the afternoon, posing problems for late starters such as Jason Day and Rory McIlroy.

The year's opening major could end up as one of the best in recent memory with world number one Day heading a list of high-profile players in superb form over the past three months.

Day is widely regarded as the pre-tournament favourite, having won six times in his last 13 starts, and the long-hitting Australian will be difficult to beat at Augusta National where he tied for second in 2011 and placed third in 2013.

However, he will have to contend with several other top players who have tasted success in recent weeks and Day has been quick to play down any suggestion that he is the favourite.

"To be honest, I don't think I'm the favourite this week," said Day. "There's a lot of people out there that can play well this week and win. Jordan and Rory and Henrik (Stenson) ... even Phil (Mickelson) is a favourite here.

"There's not just one heavy favourite this week, which is fantastic. I think it's good for the game of golf and I think it's good for this tournament as well. I'm excited about the week."