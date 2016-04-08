AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from the opening round of the 80th Masters golf tournament on Thursday (all times GMT):

2330 MCILROY SHOOTS 70 AFTER BOGEYING THE LAST

Rory McIlroy, bidding this week to complete a career grand slam of the four major titles, bogeyed the final hole after his approach ended up in a plugged lie in a greenside bunker to card an opening 70.

The Northern Irishman was playing in the final group of the day, and his finish ensured that defending champion Jordan Spieth held a two-stroke lead after an enthralling opening round in blustery conditions at Augusta National.

2155 LATE TRIPLE-BOGEY TRIPS UP DAY

World number one Jason Day was just two shots off the lead at four-under when he tripled-bogeyed the par-three 16th after hitting his tee shot into water, reloading and then three-putting.

2055 CLAW GRIP WORKS WELL FOR ROSE

Former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose carded a 69 after switching to a claw putting grip only last week: "I stumbled across it on my week off and it just felt too good to deny it. I second-guessed it a few times last week but it stayed true and I putted well today."

2010 DECHAMBEAU IN AWE OF SPIETH'S PUTTING

American Bryson DeChambeau, the U.S. Amateur champion who made his Masters debut in the company of last year's winner Jordan Spieth: "Something I'll never forget, and especially playing with Spieth, and him shooting 66. I was thoroughly impressed with how he controlled his putts in the wind."

READ MORE

Masterful Spieth moves two ahead at Augusta

Thai duo Jaidee, Aphibarnrat go even-par in opening round

Spieth takes route 66 to top of Masters leaderboard

Fowler cannot Master gusting winds cards 80

Els six-putts opening green in nightmare Masters start

Arnie's Army comes out to salute the 'King'

Up to 40 players are Masters favourites, says Langer

Player and Nicklaus launch 80th Masters

1940 LYLE SUMS UP CONDITIONS

"When the wind's like this, it sorts the men from the boys," said 1988 Masters champion Sandy Lyle.

1937 WATSON LAMENTS PENALTY

Dual Masters champion Tom Watson called a penalty stroke on himself when his ball moved as he stood over a short putt at the seventh hole: "I caused it to move," he said, refusing to blame the strong wind.

Watson, playing in his 43rd and final Masters, opened with a two-over 74.

1910 FLAWLESS SPIETH GRABS THREE-SHOT LEAD

Defending champion Jordan Spieth piled up six birdies in a flawless display at a blustery Augusta National, carding a six-under 66 to seize an early three-shot lead in the year's opening major.

1840 FOWLER BATTLES TO A ROLLER-COASTER 80

American world number five Rickie Fowler started out with a double-bogey, then added three birdies, four bogeys, a triple and one more double to card an adventurous eight-over 80 in the opening round that included 30 putts.

1735 ELS RUNS UP A 10 ON PAR-FOUR FIRST

Former world number one Ernie Els made a nightmare start to the opening round, seven-putting from just two feet at the par-four first to run up a mind-boggling 10.

1715 UNCOMFORTABLE MASTERS DEBUT FOR HERMAN

Masters debutant Jim Herman after carding a three-over-par 75: "The greens are something else. I didn't feel comfortable at all on any putt. Anything around par was going to be great ... I ended up bogeying the last for three-over."

1608 SPIETH TAKES LEAD AT THREE-UNDER

Defending champion Jordan Spieth sinks a four-foot birdie at the par-five eighth to take the sole lead at three-under, moments after Victor Dubuisson found Rae's Creek at the famous par-three 12th for double bogey and dropped off the leaderboard.

1402 SPIETH SCRAMBLES AN OPENING PAR

Reigning Masters champion Jordan Spieth did well to par the opening hole after he pushed his approach well right of the green, chipping up to two feet and sinking the putt.

1220 MASTERS DEBUTANT HERMAN STRIKES FIRST COMPETITIVE SHOT

American journeyman Jim Herman, a Masters debutant who earned the final spot in a field of 90 for this year's edition by winning the Houston Open on Sunday, struck the tournament's first competitive shot by teeing off at the opening hole.

1205 PLAYER OUTDRIVES NICKLAUS

South African Gary Player, at the age of 80, outdrove his longtime friend Jack Nicklaus, 76, by 15 yards as the two golfing greats launched the 80th Masters by hitting the ceremonial first shots at the par-four opening hole. A frail Arnold Palmer, 86, looked on. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Andrew Both.; Editing by Larry Fine/Steve Keating)