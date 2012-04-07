By Julian Linden
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Tiger Woods made two
early birdies in the third round of the Masters on Saturday to
inch closer to the leaders on what is traditionally known as
Moving Day.
After making a steady start by parring the first two holes,
the former world number one birdied the par-four third hole then
the par-three fourth on a perfect, sunny morning at Augusta
National.
The deafening roar that echoed around the pine trees let
everyone on the course know that four-times champion Woods was
back on the prowl and the huge galleries were loving it.
There was no repeat of his boorish behaviour from Friday,
when he lost his cool and kicked one of his clubs after a bad
tee shot as he tried to conjure up some of his old magic.
He started the third day at three over, eight shots behind
the leaders, and needing to shoot a low score to climb the
leaderboard.
Playing alongside defending champion Charl Schwartzel in one
of the earlier groups, Woods safely made par at the opening
hole, statistically the hardest on the course.
He missed an opportunity to pick up a stroke when he parred
the par-five second, which has been the easiest hole this week,
but made amends with his birdies on the next two to move to one
under.
Schwartzel's hopes of winning back-to-back titles was
looking gloomy after the South African lost early ground, making
a bogey at the second to drop back to four over.
British world number one Luke Donald made an early move with
an eagle at the third but he was still two over for the
tournament at the turn and needing a big finish.
The joint overnight leaders after the second round, Fred
Couples and his fellow American Jason Dufner, were due to tee
off at 1445 local time (1845 GMT).
They were at five under, one stroke clear of U.S. Open
champion Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Bubba Watson
and Louis Oosthuizen.
