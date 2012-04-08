* Three early birdies for Donald

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

April 8 Glorious morning sunshine greeted the early starters in Sunday's final round at the Masters and Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley were among those taking advantage.

British world number one Donald, well out of contention after shooting a third-round 75, birdied three of the first eight holes to get to four over, a distant 13 strokes off the lead held by Peter Hanson.

Swede Hanson, seeking his first major title, was preparing for a mid-afternoon teeoff at Augusta National after surging to the top of the leadboard with a best-of-the-week 65 on Saturday.

American Bradley, winner of last year's PGA Championship in Atlanta, was two under for the day after seven holes and 12 shots behind Hanson.

Four-times Masters champion and pre-tournament favourite Tiger Woods, also well out of the title hunt, was one ahead of Bradley at one over having birdied the par-five second.

Woods, who arrived at Augusta National with high hopes after ending a 30-month title drought on the PGA Tour with victory at last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational, has struggled with his swing all week.

The 14-times major winner had birdied only one par-five hole before Sunday's final round and suffered the ignominy of teeing off with fellow world number one Vijay Singh more than three hours ahead of the leaders.

The 76th Masters was poised for another gripping finale with Hanson, at nine under overnight, being chased by eight players within five shots of his lead, three of them previous major winners.

Fan favourite Phil Mickelson, hunting a fourth green jacket, was alone in second after electrifying the fans at Augusta National with a sizzling six-under 66 on Saturday.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, runaway winner of the 2010 British Open, was a further stroke back at seven under with triple major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland tied for sixth at four under.

Hanson and left-hander Mickelson were scheduled to tee off at 1440 local (1840 GMT) in the final pairing at the year's opening major. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)