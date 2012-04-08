* Three early birdies for Donald
* Woods one under for the day
(Updates after Bradley birdies seventh hole)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
April 8 Glorious morning sunshine greeted the
early starters in Sunday's final round at the Masters and Luke
Donald and Keegan Bradley were among those taking advantage.
British world number one Donald, well out of contention
after shooting a third-round 75, birdied three of the first
eight holes to get to four over, a distant 13 strokes off the
lead held by Peter Hanson.
Swede Hanson, seeking his first major title, was preparing
for a mid-afternoon teeoff at Augusta National after surging to
the top of the leadboard with a best-of-the-week 65 on Saturday.
American Bradley, winner of last year's PGA Championship in
Atlanta, was two under for the day after seven holes and 12
shots behind Hanson.
Four-times Masters champion and pre-tournament favourite
Tiger Woods, also well out of the title hunt, was one ahead of
Bradley at one over having birdied the par-five second.
Woods, who arrived at Augusta National with high hopes after
ending a 30-month title drought on the PGA Tour with victory at
last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational, has struggled with his
swing all week.
The 14-times major winner had birdied only one par-five hole
before Sunday's final round and suffered the ignominy of teeing
off with fellow world number one Vijay Singh more than three
hours ahead of the leaders.
The 76th Masters was poised for another gripping finale with
Hanson, at nine under overnight, being chased by eight players
within five shots of his lead, three of them previous major
winners.
Fan favourite Phil Mickelson, hunting a fourth green jacket,
was alone in second after electrifying the fans at Augusta
National with a sizzling six-under 66 on Saturday.
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, runaway winner of the 2010
British Open, was a further stroke back at seven under with
triple major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland tied for
sixth at four under.
Hanson and left-hander Mickelson were scheduled to tee off
at 1440 local (1840 GMT) in the final pairing at the year's
opening major.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)