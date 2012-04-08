* Watson claims first major title
* Edges out Oosthuizen at second extra hole
* Woods exits with worst Masters finish as a pro
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
April 8 American Bubba Watson became only the
third left-hander to win the Masters with a gripping playoff
victory over South African Louis Oosthuizen at Augusta National
on Sunday.
Watson clinched his first major title with a two-putt par on
the second extra hole, the par-four 10th, where Oosthuizen
bogeyed after ending up just short of the green in two and
failing to get up and down.
Both players had ended up well right off the tee, Oosthuizen
gaining a fortuitous bounce off a tree before playing his second
shot from the first cut of rough.
Although Watson ended up deep in the tree line, he had an
avenue to the green and struck a superb high draw off the pine
straw for his ball to land 10 feet from the pin.
After Oosthuizen had chipped up 15 feet past the pin and
narrowly missed his par putt coming back, Watson had the luxury
of two putts for victory.
His birdie attempt slid past the cup but the 33-year-old
gathered himself and tapped in for victory before embracing his
caddie.
"We had a great day," Oosthuizen told reporters. "It's fine,
he had an unbelievable shot there. I played well ... but great
stuff from him and he deserves it."
On the first extra hole, the par-four 18th, Watson narrowly
missed a birdie putt from nine feet after Oosthuizen's attempt
from 15 feet had slipped past the right edge of the cup.
The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 10-under-par
278, Oosthuizen recording a rare albatross at the second on the
way to a three-under 69 and Watson closing with a 68.
It was the fourth playoff at Augusta National in the last 10
years and the first since Argentina's Angel Cabrera edged out
American Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in 2009.
British world number three Lee Westwood birdied four of the
last six holes for a 68 to share third place at eight under with
Americans Phil Mickelson (72) and Matt Kuchar (69), and Swede
Peter Hanson (73).
Four-times winner Woods made a humbling exit from the
tournament after battling his way to a two-over-par 74 and a
five-over total of 293, his worst Masters finish as a
professional.
Woods finished level with U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy
(76) in a tie for 40th despite the pair being labelled by some
media as tournament favourites in a "two-horse race".
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)