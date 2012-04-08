By Julian Linden
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 One step forward, two
steps back. For Tiger Woods, the long road back to the top looks
further away than ever.
Just two weeks after he won his first PGA Tour event in more
than two a half years, Woods slumped to his worst-ever finish at
the Masters.
The American finished his favourite tournament at
five-over-par after struggling all week. He failed to break 72
in any of his four rounds and closed with a 74, completing his
worst performance at Augusta National since he turned
professional.
"I didn't hit the ball very good this week," he told
reporters.
"What's frustrating is I know what to do, and I just don't
do it. I get out there and I just don't trust it at all."
Not so long ago, the huge galleries at Augusta National
would erupt in wild excitement whenever Woods hit the ball but
this week there were mostly groans and winces as he messed up
shot after shot.
The 36-year-old has been working hard at rebuilding his swing
and looked to have it back when he won at Bay Hill two weeks
ago. The bookmakers immediately installed him as the favourite
to win the Masters but it was a false dawn.
"I fall back into the same old patterns again, and I just
need to do more reps," he groaned.
"Thank God my short game was good this week and my putting
was really good. Unfortunately they were all for pars, not for
birdies.
"I played the par-5s atrociously. This is a golf course you
just have to dominate the par-5s, and I did not do that at all
this week."
Woods has not won a major since 2008 and has battled
problems on and off the course since 2009 when the sordid
details of his private life became public.
The golf world has been waiting patiently for him to
resurface and continue his chase of Jack Nicklaus's record 18
majors.
He needs five more to pass Nicklaus but the frustration is
starting to show. During the Masters, he slammed a club into the
ground after hooking a tee shot and another time, he kicked one
of his irons after hitting into a bunker.
"It's just the way it is," he said. "I'm trying to compete,
and unfortunately I just didn't play well this week.
"I certainly try hard. That's one thing I'm very proud of is
how hard I grind day in and day out."
(Editing by)