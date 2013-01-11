Jan 11 Japan's Ryo Ishikawa and Thailand's Thaworn Wiratchant have received invitations to play in this year's Masters at Augusta, tournament organisers said on Friday.

"The Masters has long established a tradition of supporting the global game, and we were excited to extend invitations to Thaworn Wiratchant and Ryo Ishikawa, who we hope will provide added interest and enthusiasm for golf in Asia through their participation in the tournament," said Billy Payne, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

The tournament is scheduled for April 11-14.

Wiratchant, who won the 2012 Asian Tour Order of Merit, will be making his first Masters appearance.

The 46-year-old holds the Asian Tour record for most career victories, having won for the 15th time at the Indian Open last October.

This will mark the 21-year-old Ishikawa's fifth consecutive start at the Masters where he has missed the cut on three occasions and finished tied for 20th in 2011. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Gene Cherry)