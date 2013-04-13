Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated): -6 Jason Day (Australia) after 0 holes -5 Fred Couples 0
Marc Leishman (Australia) 0 -4 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 0
Jim Furyk 0
Brandt Snedeker 0 -3 Tim Clark (South Africa) 12
Matt Kuchar 4
Steve Stricker 3
Dustin Johnson 3
Adam Scott (Australia) 0
Justin Rose (England) 0
Lee Westwood (England) 0
KJ Choi (South Korea) 0
Jason Dufner 0
David Lynn (England) 0
Selected others: -2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 0
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 0
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 0
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 0 -1 Tiger Woods 0
Luke Donald (England) 0
E Ernie Els (South Africa) 6 +2 Bubba Watson 18 +9 Phil Mickelson 14 +9 Guan Tianling (China) 17 (Compiled by Julian Linden)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.