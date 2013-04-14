Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 14 Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): -7 Brandt Snedeker After 0 holes
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 0 -6 Adam Scott (Australia) 0 -5 Marc Leishman (Australia) 0
Jason Day (Australia) 0 -4 Matt Kuchar 0
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 2 -3 Lee Westwood (England) 2
Tiger Woods 1
Selected others: E Justin Rose (England) 5
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 9
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4
Bubba Watson 9 +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Ernie Els (South Africa) 9
KJ Choi (South Korea) 10 +4 Luke Donald (England) 10 +9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.