AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Third round Masters
leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday
(U.S. unless stated):
-9 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 18 holes
-8 Phil Mickelson 18
-7 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18
-6 Bubba Watson 18
-5 Matt Kuchar 18
-4 Hunter Mahan 18
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 18
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18
Lee Westwood (England) 18
Selected others:
-2 Nick Watney 18
-1 Jim Furyk 18
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18
E Justin Rose (England) 18
Webb Simpson 18
+1 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
+2 Adam Scott (Australia) 18
+3 Tiger Woods 18
+4 Steve Stricker 18
+6 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18
+7 Luke Donald (England) 18
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters
Live Masters blog go to: here)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters
Please double-click on the newslink:
for golf stories