AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated): -9 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 18 holes -8 Phil Mickelson 18 -7 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18 -6 Bubba Watson 18 -5 Matt Kuchar 18 -4 Hunter Mahan 18 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 18 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 Lee Westwood (England) 18 Selected others: -2 Nick Watney 18 -1 Jim Furyk 18 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 E Justin Rose (England) 18 Webb Simpson 18 +1 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18 +2 Adam Scott (Australia) 18 +3 Tiger Woods 18 +4 Steve Stricker 18 +6 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 +7 Luke Donald (England) 18