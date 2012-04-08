AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Final round Masters
leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday
(U.S. unless stated):
-10 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18 holes
Bubba Watson 18
-8 Lee Westwood (England) 18
Matt Kuchar 18
Phil Mickelson 17
-7 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 17
-5 Ian Poulter (England) 18
-4 Adam Scott (Australia) 18
Justin Rose (England) 18
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 18
