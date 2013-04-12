AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 Second round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated): -6 Marc Leishman (Australia) yet to start -4 Matt Kuchar 4 holes played -4 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 8 -4 Dustin Johnson 7 -4 David Lynn (England) 3 -4 Ricky Fowler yet to start Selected others: -2 Tiger Woods yet to start -2 Justin Rose (England) yet to start -1 Adam Scott (Australia) 8 -1 Luke Donald (England) yet to start -1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) yet to start -1 Phil Mickelson 6 +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 4 +3 Bubba Watson yet to start +3 Guan Tianling (China) 10 +4 Ernie Els (South Africa) 11 (Compiled by Julian Linden)